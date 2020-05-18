Kern County officials announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
That brings total cases too 1,547. There have been 25 deaths so far, and county leaders said 13 of those deaths were among residents at nursing homes, also know as skilled nursing facilities.
Kingston Healthcare Center in Bakersfield, one of those facilities with a large outbreak, had a total of 49 health care workers and 75 healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus as of Friday, said Matt Constantine, Kern County's director of public health services. Twelve residents there have died from the virus.
The situation at Kingston was so bad that the state sent some three dozen health care workers in as part of a medical strike team to assist with care of residents at the beginning of the month. Those workers will soon be leaving, Constantine said.
Valley Convalescent Hospital in Bakersfield, another facility being monitored for an outbreak, has had 17 residents test positive for the virus and nine health care workers as of Friday, Constantine said.
(3) comments
There is nothing more educational than conjecture. Thank you Mr. Truth.
Imagine you visit your doctor and he diagnoses you with a newly-discovered disease that he considers quite serious. When you ask him how serious, he tells you that 25 people with the disease have died in Bakersfield since March.
When you ask him how many of those 25 were actually killed by the disease, he says he’s not allowed to tell you.
When you ask him how many of the 25 were elderly or infirm, he says he’s not allowed to tell you.
When you ask him if any of the 25 could possibly have died from something other than the disease, he says he’s not allowed to tell you.
When you ask him if any of the 25 who died were chain-smokers, alcoholics, drug abusers, hemophiliacs, dialysis patients, or were previously diagnosed with metastatic cancer, heart disease, hypertension, AIDS, or any terminal or untreatable disease, he says he’s not allowed to tell you that.
When you ask him what the symptoms are, he says most patients have only minor flu-like symptoms and recover within a few weeks with no long-lasting health effects, but some patients die.
When you ask him what makes the difference between the patients who die and those who suffer only minor symptoms, he says he’s not allowed to give you that information.
You ask him if there is a cure and he tells you no, but they are working on one.
When you ask him when that cure might become available, he tells you it might be a few months, or maybe never; he doesn’t know.
You ask him if there is at least a treatment for the disease, and he tells you there is a new, untested therapy being tried, but it’s very expensive and will require you to quit your job and stay home indefinitely.
When you ask him for how long, he says it could be for only a few weeks, but it might be for many months, or possibly until a cure is found.
When you remind him he just said a cure may never be found, he says: “Yes, that’s right.”
When you tell him you can’t afford to lose your job and income indefinitely, he says: “I’m sorry, but that’s the only officially-approved treatment.”
When you ask him about your odds of dying from the disease, he says you have reached your quota of questions and can’t ask anymore.
When you suggest you are going to seek a second opinion, he tells you not to bother because any doctor who disagrees with him is a quack.
Now, can you see why some Kern citizens might have a problem accepting what Kern County Public Health Services is telling (and NOT telling) us about Covid-19?
Then you ask the doctor, "here in my State where there are currently 80,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths, if the Governor had not been the first to shut down his state, how bad would it be?"
Wake up. Your denial has been revealed to be horribly flawed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.