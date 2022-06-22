21-year-old woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Bakersfield woman was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion that she killed a pedestrian while driving under the influence.
Bakersfield police responded to the 1300 block of Berkshire Road at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a person lying in the street. The victim, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Suspect Alexis Leon came back to the scene after initially fleeing, the news release stated. Police added the suspect was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Speed also appeared to be a factor in the crash, the release added.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.