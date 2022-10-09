 Skip to main content
20th Congressional District: McCarthy enjoys broad advantage over challenger Wood

It takes faith to go up against a dominant incumbent in a district where registration numbers alone point to another landslide. Schoolteacher Marisa Wood says she has that faith.

"I think sometimes we take for granted what's right in front of us," the Democrat challenging Rep. Kevin McCarthy for California's 20th Congressional District seat said. "We are unable to see that what is possible can and will happen, even in the face of what's probable. And I believe in that firmly."

