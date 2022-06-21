2022 MADD awards honor those who work to keep impaired drivers off the roads

It must have seemed like just another Thursday morning as Taylor Embree drove on Comanche Drive toward his job in Arvin. It was about 4 a.m., Oct. 17, 2013.
His wife, Britney, was at home with the couple's 2-year-old son, Clayton, near the shores of Isabella Lake when she received a call from her husband's co-worker letting her know that Taylor had not shown up for work.
"The call sent me into a panic," she remembered.
After making more calls and getting no answers, Britney found someone to watch Clayton, jumped into her car and headed downriver toward what would become the worst day of her life.
She drove to Kern Medical, Bakersfield's trauma center, where she was eventually escorted to a small room away from the activity of patient care.
"When the door opened, my heart sank when a man with the word 'coroner' printed on his jacket walked in," she said.
She would eventually learn that a drunken motorist, driving 90 mph with his headlights off, had slammed head-on into her husband's vehicle.
He "took the life of the most amazing man I had ever known," Embree told a crowd of hundreds of law enforcement officers, criminal prosecutors and victim advocates at the 2022 MADD Central Valley/Kern County Law Enforcement Recognition Awards held Tuesday at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
At Tuesday's event, MADD California honored dozens of local law enforcement officers and prosecutors for their efforts in helping to save the lives of potential victims.
"Today, we recognize the incredible efforts of law enforcement to get impaired drivers off the roads," said Barbara L. Rooney, director of the California Office of Traffic Safety. "Your efforts do not go unnoticed."
Last year, there were nearly 800 DUI checkpoints and focused enforcement efforts conducted across the state, resulting in close to 7,000 DUI arrests, she said.
Despite those efforts, drunken driving still accounts for about 30 percent of traffic deaths in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The awards were numerous, with two outstanding prosecutor awards going to Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Steven Ueltzen and Kern County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Joseph Marcano.
The nod for outstanding officer went to Officer Matthew Iturriria of the California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield office, while two officers were honored as outstanding rookies, Freddy Zamaripa of the Huron Police Department and Alvaro Ramirez of the Visalia Police Department.
MADD also honored the valley's Top Cops, who made the most DUI arrests, Bakersfield Police Department Officer Matthew Aquino, with 134 DUI arrests, and Coalinga-area CHP Officer Hugo Solorio, with 107 DUI arrests.
Kern County Probation Supervisor Michael Ortiz was honored in the "outstanding probation" category, and three agencies were singled out for their outstanding dedication to DUI enforcement, including the Fresno PD; the Kern Regional Crime Lab's Toxicology Analysis Unit; and the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Laurie Pinheiro, of MADD Central Valley, was recognized as outstanding MADD volunteer, while Gwen Pfost, of the Fresno County Probation Department, received the outstanding victim advocate award.
Assistance from the community is important as well, and three organizations were named corporate community champions. They are attorney Stephen Cornwell, of Freedman Law; Sikh Riders of America; and Punjabi Golf Association of Bakersfield.
Hundreds more law enforcement officers were recognized for their efforts in making DUI arrests. The total number of arrests reach into the several thousands.
For Britney Embree, MADD's goal of "No more victims" is personal, and she became a volunteer victim advocate in an effort to make a positive impact on the ongoing problem of impaired driving.
She told the gathering that the officers who handled her family's case did so with "gentleness, grace and patience."
"Everyone involved in Taylor's case was meticulous in everything that they did — and that takes time," she said.
She said she is "forever grateful" to everyone involved in her husband's case.
"The information in that over 400-page report served as undisputed evidence during trial," she said, "and that led to a murder conviction for the drunk driver who killed my husband.
"He is currently serving 15 years to life in prison thanks to everyone's hard work."