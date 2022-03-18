2022 Kern County Regional Science Fair results announced

Hundreds of fourth- through 12th-grade students took part in Kern County's 34th annual virtual Regional Science Fair from Monday to Wednesday, according to school officials.
There were over 330 projects in the annual event, which is a chance to showcase their science projects and compete at the county level, a Kern County Superintendent of Schools news release stated.
First-place finishers in middle school and high school may be eligible to compete in the 72nd annual California Science Fair, which is scheduled to be held virtually April 12.
Two projects from the high school division will represent Kern County in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) to be held May 8-13 in Atlanta.
This year’s Kern County representatives are Harjaisal Brar and Alor Sahoo, who attend Stockdale High School.
The following are the results in each category:
Fourth grade
Aerodynamics
First Place — Jonah Eklund, Owens Intermediate School
Second Place — Lucas Woods, Maricopa Elementary School
Third Place — Jullia Hernandez, Maricopa Elementary School
Behavioral Science
First Place — Hannah Andrus, Realms
Second Place — Jiraiya Rodriguez, James A, Forrest Elementary School
Third Place — Evelyn Pena Bravo, Redwood Elementary School
Chemistry I
First Place — Maddie Walker, W.A. Kendrick Elementary School
Second Place — Lila Cole, Kernville Elementary School
Third Place — Brandon Myers, Fairview Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Jacquelin Ruiz, Redwood Elementary School School
Chemistry II
First Place — Andreya Maldonado, John L. Prueitt Elementary School
Second Place — Cadence Simmons, Old River Elementary School
Third Place — Lainey Rekosh, Berkshire Elementary School
Chemistry III
First Place — Esteban Nieto, Leo B. Hart Elementary School
Second Place — Aryanna Hebler, Leo B. Hart Elementary School
Third Place — Londyn Cruz, Granite Pointe Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Bennett Hughes, Wallace Elementary School
Earth and Environmental Sciences
First Place — Kyliana Lin, Highgate Elementary School
Second Place — Evan Sutterfield, Laurelglen Elementary School
Third Place — Camila Galindo, Our Lady Of Guadalupe School
Electronics
First Place — Logan Chambers, Ronald Reagan Elementary School
Second Place — David Guiterrez, Discovery Elementary School
Third Place — Riley Roberts, Amy B. Seibert Elementary School
Materials Science
First Place — Koa Munson, Almondale Elementary School
Second Place — Elizabeth Sharrer, Endeavor Elementary School
Third Place — Riley Gibson, Wallace Elementary School
Honorable Mention — McKenna Wright, Almondale Elementary School
Physics
First Place — Jayden Martinez, Amy B. Seibert Elementary
Second Place — Yaw Boateng, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School
Third Place — Mikaylee Padilla, Myrtle Avenue School
Honorable Mention — Ayden Perez, Laurelglen Elementary School
Plant Biology
First Place — Brooklyn Stiles, Almondale Elementary School
Second Place — Noah Alvarez, Panama Elementary School
Third Place — Jovanni Perla, W.A. Kendrick Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Alyssa Botello, Discovery Elementary School
Product Science
First Place — Molly Cole, Kernville Elementary School
Second Place — Camille Campos, James A. Forrest Elementary School
Third Place — Caleb Giese, American Elementary School
Fifth grade
Alternative Energy
First Place — Luis Haro, Owens Intermediate School
Second Place — Ryan Brar, St. John's Lutheran School
Third Place — Avni Ahuja, Buena Vista Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Trystin Smith, Louise Sandrini Elementary School & Gideon Wright, Shirley Lane Elementary School
Behavioral and Social Sciences
First Place — Ella Yin, St. John’s Lutheran School
Second Place — Ginger Stark, Del Rio Elementary School
Third Place — Teagan Hathaway, Rio Bravo Greeley School
Chemistry
First Place — Reid Slayton, Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School
Second Place — Jason Mohanraj, Ronald Reagan Elementary School
Third Place — Emily Huynh, Owens Intermediate School
Honorable Mention — Luke Beaury, Quailwood Elementary School
Electronics and Electromagnetics
First Place — Julia Paddock, St. Francis Parish School
Second Place — Elisa Rivera, Fairview Elementary School
Third Place — James Gonzales, Alicante Avenue Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Annaleah Mendoza, Valle Verde Elementary School
Materials Science
First Place — Archer Serxner, St. John’s Lutheran School
Second Place — Emerson Horton, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School
Third Place — Gavin Huang, Old River Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Emilio Salinas, Douglas K. Fletcher Elementary School
Physical Science
First Place — Marcus Jephson, American Elementary School
Second Place — Max Raguindin, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School
Third Place — Pascoe Clerou, St. Francis Parish School
Honorable Mention — Mithilesh Saravanan, Discovery Elementary
Plant Biology
First Place — Indie Murphy, American Elementary School
Second Place — Samantha Pine, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School
Third Place — Roman Gabin, Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School
Honorable Mention — Annabelle Smock, Doctor Douglas K Fletcher Elementary School
Product Science
First Place — Cambria Azimian, St. Francis Parish School
Second Place — Caelyn Serourian, Leo B. Hart Elementary School
Third Place — Briley Baurer, Almondale Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Brooke Porter, Rio Bravo-Greeley School
Middle School
Aerodynamics/Hydrodynamics
First Place — Sophia Fredricks, El Tejon School
Second Place — Irene Morales, Amy B. Seibert ElementarySchool
Alternative Energy
First Place — Jack McCaffery, Valley Oaks Charter School
Second Place — Charles Hay, Rio Bravo Greeley School
Third Place — Lorena Ramos, Amy B. Seibert School
Honorable Mention — Nathan Poon, Ollivier Middle School
Applied Mechanics and Structures
First Place — Avin Benny, Rio Bravo Greeley School
Second Place — Joshua Bair, Stockdale Christian School
Third Place — Tobias Branson & Irwin Cohen, St Francis Parish School
Honorable Mention — Elijah Miano, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Behavioral and Social Sciences
First Place — Bulut Woodman, Owens Intermediate School
Second Place — Aliah Moreno, Greenfield Middle School
Third Place — Sean Valero, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
First Place — Ronak Bose, Ronald Reagan Elementary School
Second Place — Ashley Guerrero, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Third Place — David Garcia, Palm Avenue Middle School
Chemistry I
First Place — Jorea Lin, Earl Warren Junior High School
Second Place — Jaquelin Gomez, Greenfield Middle School
Third Place — Harneet Mundi, Stonecreek Junior High School
Honorable Mention — Diana Mota, Palm Ave Middle School and Roxanna Hernandez, Ollivier Middle School
Chemistry II
First Place — Kaitlyn Sharrer, Fruitvale Junior High School
Second Place — Sydney Lewis, Discovery Elementary School
Third Place — Adriana Bautista and Evy Cervantes, Mountain View Middle School
Honorable Mention — Isis Barron, Christa A. McAuliffe Elementary School and Caitlin Murphy, Rio Bravo Greeley School
Chemistry III
First Place — Kevin Torres, Owens Intermediate School
Second Place — Maddie Porter, Rio Bravo-Greeley School
Third Place — Melany Chavolla & Lesley Mendoza, Alicante Avenue Elementary School
Cognitive Science
First Place — Elianna Sanchez, Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Second Place — Danika Nichols, Ollivier Middle School
Third Place — Gurleen Toor, Earl Warren Middle School
Honorable Mention — Richee Padilla, Myrtle Avenue School
Earth and Environmental Sciences I
First Place — Tanav Doddapuneni, St. John's Lutheran School
Second Place — Kylie Newlen, Cato Middle School
Third Place — Shreemayi Khairatkar, Highgate Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Austin Davis, Stockdale Christian School
Earth and Environmental Sciences II
First Place — Brooke Perri, St. Francis Parish School
Second Place — Athan Valos Deal, Stockdale Christian School
Third Place — Marco Geier-Rodriguez, Endeavor Elementary School
Electronics and Electromagnetics
First Place — Erick Ortiz, St. Francis Parish School
Second Place — Zoey Raguindin, Cato Middle School
Third Place — Heliza Mendez, Lincoln Junior High School
Honorable Mention — Nathaniel Bertiz & Nathaniel Catalan, St. Francis Parish School
Environmental Engineering
First Place — Tanvi Thallapalle, St. John’s Lutheran School
Second Place — Greyson Barker & Jacob Starr, St. Francis Parish School
Third Place — Weslee Albarillo, Stonecreek Junior High School
Honorable Mention — Mathew Orozco, Our Lady of Guadalupe School
Mammalian Biology
First Place — Jayce Hering & Mia Pintor, St. Francis Parish School
Second Place —Ishmeet Singh, St. John’s Lutheran School
Third Place — Anna Antongiovanni, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Materials Science I
First Place — Sidhaan Ranganath, Ronald Reagan Elementary School
Second Place — Alyssa Paredez, Ollivier Middle School
Third Place — Madyline Beckham, Wallace Middle School
Materials Science II
First Place — Esmeralda Ramos, Mountain View Middle School
Second Place — Chase Kirschenmann & Ryan Davis, St. Francis Parish School
Third Place — Tucker Rutledge, Del Rio Elementary School
Honorable Mention — William Edwards, Leo B. Hart Elementary School
Mathematical Sciences
First Place — Warren Woolf, Valley Oaks Charter School
Second Place — Chris Tang, St. John’s Lutheran School
Microbiology
First Place — Simar Singh, St. John's Lutheran School
Physics I
First Place — Isabella Bravo, Laurelglen Elementary School
Second Place — Amy Fernandez, Palm Avenue Middle School
Third Place — Zach Weishaar, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Honorable Mention — Mason Rekosh, Berkshire Elementary School
Physics II
First Place — Grace Cowan, Lincoln Junior High School
Second Place — Hudsyn Duncan, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
Third Place — Sebastian Espetia, Palm Avenue Middle School
Honorable Mention — Noah Adamak, Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Plant Biology I
First Place — Artemio Sanchez, Palm Avenue Middle School
Second Place — Elspeth Pomazal, James Monroe Middle School
Third Place — Juan Pablo Melgoza, Owens Intermediate School
Plant Biology II
First Place — Kate Saiki, Stockdale Christian School
Second Place — Thomas Wilson, Fruitvale Junior High School
Third Place — Isaac Ornelas, Downtown School
Honorable Mention — Gonzalo Vargas, Buena Vista Elementary School
Product Science I
First Place — Grace Faust, Del Rio Elementary School
Second Place — Benjamin Maberry, Earl Warren Junior High School
Third Place — Jonathan Lo, Rio Bravo-Greeley School
Product Science II
First Place — Logan Hitchcock, Del Rio Elementary School
Second Place — Cooper Werdel, St. Francis Parish School
Third Place — Joaquin Casillas, Alicante Avenue Elementary School
Honorable Mention — Breanna Garcia, Our Lady of Guadalupe School
Zoology
First Place — Presley Reed, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School
High School
Applied Mechanics and Structures
First Place — Emily Bell, Bakersfield High School
Second Place — Tapinder Dhaliwal, Ridgeview High School
Third Place — Benjamin Otto, Ridgeview High School
Behavioral and Social Sciences
First Place — Sanja Mizar, Stockdale High School
Second Place — Aarohi Patel, Stockdale High School
Third Place — Ekamjot Natt, Stockdale High School
Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
First Place — Anurag Banerjee, Kevin Tun, and Daniel Yuan, Stockdale High School
Biomedical Engineering
First Place — Harjaisal Brar, Stockdale High School
Chemistry
First Place — Alor Sahoo, Stockdale High School
Second Place — Alexis Doran and Madelyn Gayita, Ridgeview High School
Third Place — Andrej Dojcinovski, Stockdale High School
Computational Systems and Analysis
First Place — Mukul Anand, Stockdale High School
Second Place — Ella Gove, Stockdale High School
Third Place — Aditya Kakarla, Stockdale High School
Earth and Environmental Sciences
First Place — Giselle Alamillo & Makenzie Cole, Ridgeview High School
Second Place — Alexsandra Lochridge, Dulce Rios, & Chloe Rogers, Ridgeview High School
Third Place — Graciela Diaz, Giselle Alamillo & Muskaan Grewal, Ridgeview High School
Honorable Mention — Jessica Ponce-Montano, Highland High School
Environmental Engineering
First Place — Janae Hutson, Ridgeview High School
Second Place — Krina and Pujan Ghadia, Stockdale High School
Third Place — Avni Kalra, Stockdale High School
Honorable Mention — Kaitlyn Corral, Brandon Natividad, and Jeffrey Wilson, Ridgeview High School
Plant Biology
First Place — Meleeya Omandam, Ridgeview High School
Second Place — Serenity Mejia, Ridgeview High School
Third Place — Yahaira Mata, Ridgeview High School
Honorable Mention — Simran Radhawa & Zoey Tapia, Ridgeview High School