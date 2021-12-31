2022 could be the year of Measure N in Bakersfield

Optimism is in the air at Bakersfield City Hall. After the coronavirus pandemic pushed aside other city priorities for nearly two years, city leaders are looking toward 2022 as the year when the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure — known as Measure N on the ballot — will fully take effect.
“I’m most excited about really being at our true capacity next year,” said Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg. “We haven’t seen the true impact of Measure N on the community yet. It takes time to staff up. It takes time to create the programs. I think people are going to start feeling the actual services and the results of Measure N (in 2022).”
Clegg said he was hopeful that the city would emerge from the pandemic in the next year, allowing more focus on the subjects more traditionally taken up by the city.
“Over the next year - but also over the next two to five years - really good stuff is coming to Bakersfield,” he said. “We’re making a lot of things possible.”
Below are some of the touchstone projects that the city will undertake in 2022.
Transformative Climate Communities Grant
While a simple grant application might not seem like the most exciting prospect in Bakersfield’s future, the city’s pursuit of $30 million in funding through the initiative known as Transformative Climate Communities has been anything but simple.
Meant to empower communities impacted by pollution, the TCC grant is aimed at revitalizing neighborhoods that have often been overlooked and underfunded. In Bakersfield, local groups have pushed for affordable housing, economic development programs and active transportation infrastructure in the southeast and downtown.
“They’ve sifted a hundred different ideas to 15 to one or two projects that are going to have the biggest impact on our east, southeast and downtown communities,” Clegg said. “Many of those projects are about creating connections between communities, providing access from southeast and east Bakersfield to downtown and vice versa.”
The city will apply for the funding this year after months of preparation. Regardless of whether it receives the funding, city leaders plan to complete the projects anyway.
Still, the state windfall would drastically speed up the process of revitalizing parts of Bakersfield that have suffered from historic neglect.
Brundage Lane Navigation Center expansion
A 100-bed expansion to the city’s low-barrier homeless shelter is set to be completed in 2022. Targeted at individuals who are often poorly served by other local shelters, the expansion is meant to take significant subpopulations of those experiencing homelessness off the streets.
From couples to people with pets, the Brundage Lane Navigation Center is part of the city’s efforts to reduce the number of visibly homeless on Bakersfield’s streets. At the tail end of 2021, around 70 people were turned away each week due to a lack of space. Many of those people have pets, which they are hesitant to part with to be admitted to shelters.
The center’s kennel will expand from 15 to 50 spaces, and a new 20-bed recuperative care dorm will be added to treat those who have received hospital care and need ongoing medical treatment.
Parks Revitalization
A small but vocal group of advocates has been passionately urging the City Council to clean up city parks for the past several years, and the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure, Measure N, has finally allowed the city to initiate an unprecedented investment in local parks.
In 2022, a city initiative on improving 19 local parks will kick into high gear. The improvements include new playground equipment, shade structures, and pool and tennis equipment in some cases.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park is also set for a big upgrade, for which the planning will begin in earnest next year.
“We’re going to go fairly big on reimagining entirely what that park space could look like,” Clegg said, “to fully renovate MLK Park.”