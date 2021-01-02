With 2020 in the rearview mirror, what can we expect in 2021?
For starters, much of the previous year’s themes will remain at the forefront, at least initially. The question is, will the outcomes be different over the next 12 months?
We share some of the key storylines to look for with the new year underway:
COVID-19 CRISIS
Though the promise of 2021 and a vaccine are upon us, the unfortunate reality for local hospitals, which are swelling with COVID-19 patients, is only predicted to get worse.
Health care workers — nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists — face huge physical and emotional demands right now to work overtime and help care for patients who are critically ill. Hospitals were for the most part full at the end of 2020 with around 400 COVID-19 patients, and about one in five of those cases is in the ICU. That doesn't count patients who are hospitalized for other reasons.
Hospital leaders said there was some elasticity remaining in the system to grow capacity and take in more patients, but not much. If their facilities are inundated with more waves of patients in the coming weeks — the result of recent holiday gatherings — they could have to resort to "crisis care" plans, a grim set of protocols that would shift the way treatment is provided from pulling out all stops for every patient that comes through the door to administering treatment to those who would benefit most from it.
For many local health care providers, their hope heading into the New Year is that such wrenching decisions will not come to pass.
VACCINE ROLLOUT
In what is perhaps the most hopeful story of the coming year, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is underway. Already front-line health care workers, first responders and those who live in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are being offered the shot. In the coming weeks, that will expand to include community health workers, public health staff, primary care clinics and urgent care clinics, and then, eventually, dental clinics and pharmacy staffs.
After that, the elderly, those with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers will be eligible, though Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said who qualifies as an essential worker has not been agreed upon yet by the state. Administering the vaccine to children has not yet been approved.
In early December, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said enough vaccine doses should be available by the second quarter of 2021 for anyone who wants it. However, some have said it could take until summer for the vaccine to become that widely available and it could take longer if there are manufacturing glitches. The vaccine is expected to be available at pharmacies and at no cost to those who receive it.
BACK TO SCHOOL?
Local schools attempting to bring students on campus in the era of COVID-19 will be a dominant theme in education, at least at the outset of the year.
The same factors that made it tricky for schools to reopen in the fall aren’t likely to change right away in the first days of school in 2021. Surging local case rates, which show no signs of abating, thwarted even the most modest reopening plans for local districts in recent months.
What could change the calculus for in-person learning in the upcoming year is the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. There will be an early wave of vaccinations among school employees who are considered essential workers deserving prioritization. But as vaccinations are opened up to the general public, many families will be getting vaccinated, too. (Whether children will be able to broadly is still an open question for science.)
The vaccine seems to offer a light at the end of the tunnel for families tired of distance learning, but a lot is riding on the exact details of the rollout. There will be questions inside and outside the school community about who wants to get it, who has to get it and whether the number of people who do get it will be enough to keep local case rates at bay, allowing classrooms to open and stay open.
But 2021 will begin with none of the school community vaccinated and case rates high. Many of the smaller and midsized schools and school districts that reopened in fall are likely to reopen in 2021. A thornier question is whether larger districts like Kern High School District, Bakersfield City School District and Panama-Buena Vista Union will be able to bring sizable numbers of general education students back this school year. So far these districts with larger, complex and often high-needs populations have only been able to bring back small cohorts.
Local school boards have a lot of say over what happens in their districts, but new state guidance will shape the landscape of 2021. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s eager to get young students back in classrooms, fund improved classroom ventilation and push testing among teachers and students, especially in virus hotspots.
HOMELESSNESS
Homelessness will likely resume its place at or near the top of Bakersfield residents' lists of concerns in 2021.
This year, two new homeless shelters will bolster efforts to curb the population living on the street. The M Street Navigation Center and Brundage Lane Navigation Center, run by the county of Kern and city of Bakersfield, respectively, bring hundreds more beds to the social safety net.
The hope is that social distancing guidelines will reduce at some point in 2021, allowing the two facilities to accept more clients. Local officials hope this will have a noticeable impact on the surrounding area.
OIL FEUD
It looks like the only way Kern County's energy policy clash with Sacramento won't drag on in 2021 is if it actually accelerates.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for specific, near-term actions that would expand his crackdown on California's oil industry, which is concentrated in Kern County.
After bringing added scrutiny to oil field techniques including cyclic steaming, which has been linked to uncontrolled releases near McKittrick and elsewhere around the county, the governor called for a statewide standard for creating a buffer zone between petroleum operations and sensitive areas like schools and churches.
Those rules were expected to be unveiled by the end of 2020 but were not. Also missing a key deadline was a state report that was supposed to show how California could become "carbon neutral" by 2045 without undermining Kern's economy, which relies on oil production as a tax and employment base.
Newsom has also asked the state Legislature to bring forward a bill to end hydraulic fracturing, the procedure better known as fracking, by 2024. No such legislation has come forward so far but a group of lawmakers says it's working on it.
Kern politicians have condemned Newsom's oil-related efforts to date. A county report released in December raises the possibility that the Board of Supervisors could stop approving massive, state-supported solar projects unless Sacramento backs off its anti-oil stance.
Meanwhile, environmentalists have pledged not to take "no" for an answer. Unhappy with the relative neutrality of former Gov. Jerry Brown on oil matters, climate change activists have sharply criticized what they see as Newsom's failure to halt oil permitting altogether.
B3K
Economic development has long been a priority and a frustration in Kern. A new effort coming due in mid-2021 will bring unprecedented collaboration to the task, and ideally, long-term personal commitment.
The concept behind B3K — Better Bakersfield & Boundless Kern — differs from past attempts to move the county away from the boom-and-bust cycles of the oil industry. That is, the main idea isn't so much to diversify local industry or lift prosperity as it is to create better jobs.
Lately, B3K's focus has been taking inventory of the area's economic assets, broadly defined. Next, the dozens of stakeholders volunteering their time to the effort, including previously marginalized constituents, will strategize on how to leverage the county's competitive advantages to export products and services in a general sense.
A final report is due in May but the plan is to keep the collaboration going as leadership tries to focus public and private investment to maximize opportunities facing the local economy.
CITY AND COUNTY BUDGETS
The reduction in tax revenue is set to hit both the city and county budgets as they develop plans for the next fiscal year this spring. Fiscal years end in June, and the coronavirus pandemic hit near the latter half of fiscal year 2019-20. Going into the next fiscal year, Kern County could be dealing with a budget crisis brought on by low sales tax revenue and a dip in property taxes.
The city of Bakersfield, on the other hand, will be cushioned by the 1 percent sales tax increase passed by voters in November 2018, known as Measure N, or the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.
Neither city nor county leaders have revealed how they plan to counter the economic downturn. How quickly things return to normal will be a key factor in limiting the damage to local budgets.
CITY LIVING
The new year looks to be a big one in the snowballing drive to turn downtown Bakersfield into more of a residential neighborhood.
Two market-rate apartment projects are pending and construction recently began on another near one that has already ushered in a new class of urban dwellers in the part of town known as Eastchester.
Developers express confidence even in the face of vandalism and theft downtown, not to mention the area's persistent challenges with homelessness.
The existing rental complex and two of the newer projects are the work of Sage Equities, a family affair that has attracted a list of investors buoyed by statistics showing housing demand is on the rise.
The other project is proposed by new owners of the Greyhound bus station on 18th Street. They plan to demolish the site and build a four-story apartment building in its place after the depot moves nearer the Amtrak station.
VALLEY STRONG EXPANSION
Kern County's largest locally based financial institution is poised to continue its expansion in the year ahead.
The entity formerly known as Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, now Valley Strong Credit Union, unveiled plans in 2020 to extend its geographical reach further northward in the Central Valley.
The institution's leadership said only growth will secure its survival. It switched to a state charter more amenable to expansion and rebranded with a name it said won't turn off customers outside Kern.
In 2020, Valley Strong opened offices in Tulare and Visalia. It plans to establish branches in as many as nine additional counties during the next 10 to 15 years.
The expansion, which has been in the works for years, is expected to help fund improved customer services and enable the credit union to compete against larger financial institutions.