2021: A look at the year in photos

Choosing the best staff photos from 365 days' worth of newspapers was no easy challenge in looking back on 2021, which provided so many memorable moments.
Schools returned for many for the first time in more than a year, as did sports, gatherings and, for many more, a sense of community. A feeling fortified by those who've survived through a pandemic, social distancing and public health protocols looked to return and rebuild stronger than ever in 2022 for what everyone's been through.
As a community, Kern County's residents lost heroes and won awards. Ceremonies and celebrations returned, but many also continue to deal with the tragic toll of a global health crisis — and in both aspects, most were provided no small measure of comfort by the fact that these once again provided opportunities for people to be together.
The lenses of The Californian were there to record and share, capturing Kern County's sense of joy as people began to celebrate the return of so many aspects of daily life that were missed, as well as mourning those no longer able to share that joy.
With that in mind, here's a look at some of our best in 2021, with a look forward to what 2022 will bring.