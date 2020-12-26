There was also plenty of non-COVID-related news in 2020. Here were some of the headlines that touched Bakersfield and Kern County over the past 12 months:
SOCIAL UNREST
A series of rallies sprung up during the summer in response to social unrest and police misconduct throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Local protests began in late May and were concentrated primarily in and around downtown, although they touched various pockets of the community. And while they were mostly peaceful in nature, there were also moments of trepidation.
The first night, a man drove his car through a crowd of protesters, although no one was seriously injured during the incident. Then on June 3, 56-year-old Robert Forbes was struck by a vehicle while demonstrating with a group of protesters on California Avenue. He died days later at Kern Medical. While the investigation into Forbes’ death remains open, the man accused of running him over, Timothy Keith Moore, died in Baja Mexico on Sept. 5. Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department, said Moore’s death was an “accident of violence,” according to the Baja coroner.
There were also a handful of demonstrations that became hostile between protesters and counterprotesters and at times physical altercations ensued.
Local law enforcement agencies did take time to look at their own practices and how they can better reach and identify with certain sectors of the community.
The Bakersfield Police Department established a community collaborative that has various subcommittees, conducts listening sessions and holds surveys to help provide input on future BPD policies and community relations as a whole.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the MLKCommUNITY Initiative to form an advisory council composed of county citizens to help better align the KCSO and various sectors of the Kern County population.
PRESIDENT COMES TO BAKERSFIELD
Air Force One touched ground at Meadows Field Airport on Feb. 19 to open a brief visit that, though centered on a water distribution plan, unfolded as a political rally much like other appearances by President Donald Trump around the country.
Trump supporters in red-white-and-blue clothing cheered the president at an event geared toward farmers. There were chants of "U-S-A" and boos as he took jabs at political rivals.
Outside the hangar where he spoke, anti-Trump demonstrators were dwarfed by long lines of his backers, many anxious for a glimpse of the presidential airplane.
Much was made of Trump's new memorandum loosening operation of two water conduits bringing water from Northern California to the Central Valley. The idea was to increase water deliveries, but immediately state officials blocked it, citing potential environmental harm.
Trump specifically offered praise for Hanford dairyman David Valadao, the Republican congressional candidate who ended up winning back his former seat in November.
VALADAO EDGES COX FOR 21st DISTRICT
One of Kern's most bitter political contests in recent memory played out ahead of November's election and ended weeks later in a nail-biter.
Observers around the country watched as Democratic incumbent T.J. Cox duked it out with Republican challenger David Valadao, whose three-term hold on California's 21st Congressional District seat ended when Cox won by fewer than 900 votes in 2018.
Hit pieces flooded local television. Valadao accused Cox of failing to meet deadlines for paying taxes totaling more than $100,000. Cox countered that a worker at a dairy owned by Valadao's family was mistreated by the company after losing his hand in a workplace accident.
Political affiliations were another big focus in the Democratic-majority district. Cox painted Valadao as a Trump acolyte while Valadao, pointing to his accomplishments with former President Barack Obama, called Cox part of California's liberal political circle.
Valadao prevailed with 50.5 percent of the vote, adding to Republican gains in the House, which nevertheless remained Democratic-controlled. Fewer than 1,600 votes separated the candidates.
STATE OIL FEUD CONTINUES
Kern County's feud with Sacramento over oil regulation shows no sign of easing as 2021 nears.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, continuing the oil field crackdown he started in 2019, called in September for phasing out fracking by 2024. He said he would impose a new buffer zone between oil activities and residential areas and restrict new car sales to zero-emission vehicles by 2035.
Local politicians are fuming. They say the state's efforts will damage not only local employment but also the tax base that funds local government operations in Kern.
Newsom and his supporters in the Legislature have promised to protect Kern's economy. But so far the administration has not delivered a promised report on how California can achieve its climate-change goals without devastating local communities.
Weeks ago, the county reported it has missed out on $103 million in property taxes because of a state incentive encouraging solar farms. It pointedly noted Kern need not approve such projects if Sacramento continues its assault on oil.
NEW CITY MANAGER
Bakersfield got a new city manager for the first time in 27 years when Christian Clegg stepped into his new office at City Hall North in March. Taking over for Alan Tandy, who retired in January, Clegg had to hit the ground running. His first major act was issuing a local emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he quickly followed up by selecting a new police chief.
City Councilman Chris Parlier described Clegg’s first month as a “baptism by fire,” and it has hardly let up since, with protests against police brutality sweeping across the nation in May and COVID-19 continuing to threaten the health of citizens as well as their pocketbooks.
Clegg, formerly the deputy city manager of Stockton, has said he expects to be in Bakersfield for the long term. Here’s hoping 2021 is a little bit easier to handle.
NEW HOMELESS SHELTERS
Bakersfield gained two new homeless shelters in 2020, significantly expanding the strained social safety net within the city. Both shelters are “low barrier,” meaning they service individuals who otherwise have stayed away from other options.
With a maximum capacity of 150 beds, the M Street Navigation Center was the first to open its doors. Run by the county of Kern, the shelter first took in clients in May.
Opening in late October, the 150-bed Brundage Lane Navigation Center is run by the city of Bakersfield.
While both shelters are currently operating under capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, local officials hope to help the maximum number of people as soon as possible, potentially lowering the signs of homelessness visible across the city every day.
HEN ORDINANCE
The latest legal battle in the city of Bakersfield involves backyard hens, and whether or not residents should be allowed to keep them.
While a large group of supporters successfully petitioned the City Council to pass an ordinance allowing backyard hens, a lawsuit by an anonymous group of citizens put the legalization on hold as its merits are argued in court.
Advocates say hens provide healthy food and companionship, while detractors are concerned over property values and the spread of disease. This issue could be hashed out in 2021. But, as some have pointed out, many Bakersfield residents have already been raising backyard hens, regardless of what it says in the rule books.
PATRICIA ALATORRE
The gruesome death of a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl, alleged to be at the hands of a Los Angeles man she met on social media, gripped the city in July.
At first, Patricia Alatorre, a McKee Middle School student, was reported to be missing by police. But within a few days, an arrest in her death was made and the man was charged with murder.
The girl described as sweet and spunky met up with Armando Cruz after he drove to her home from Los Angeles, according to police. After leaving with him in his vehicle, police say Cruz raped the girl and then strangled her when she fought back and screamed. He later dumped her body at a construction site in Los Angeles and lit it on fire, police said.
Cruz, who police say admitted to the crimes, has pleaded not guilty to a slew of related felony charges and is awaiting trial.
In October, Alatorre was memorialized in a mural depicting “Bakersfield’s daughter” in downtown Bakersfield.
FORMER PRINCIPAL CONVICTED OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER
Former Fairview Elementary Principal Leslie Jenea Chance was convicted of first-degree murder in January and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the 2013 killing of her husband, Todd Chance.
During the 4½-week trial that began in late 2019, the prosecution set out to prove Chance shot her husband because of a texting tryst he had carried on with a former girlfriend. She planned the murder for weeks beforehand, the prosecution said, using information learned at a CSI exhibit in Las Vegas to cover her tracks and make it look like someone else killed Todd Chance.
Chance was first arrested in 2013, days after her husband’s body was found, but was released a few days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
The case was the subject of an episode of NBC’s “Dateline” program, which aired in November.