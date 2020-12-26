The biggest story of the year in Kern County is the one currently unfolding.
The COVID-19 pandemic touched and impacted everyone’s life in some way, shape or form in 2020.
It began in mid-March, when the first case hit Kern County and Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order less than a week later.
And it continues today, with coronavirus raging across the county, sectors of the local economy hindered or shuttered all together, and education and religious services having a drastically altered appearance at the close of 2020.
Here’s how the pandemic shaped the community over the past year:
SURGING CASES
There have been about 1,000 new COVID-19 infections reported each day for the past three weeks. There are more active infections than at any point previously this year and hospitals are stretched to the limits in their ability to care for the sick. Critical care beds are running out.
“Right now, it seems the only way we get an empty ICU bed is if someone dies,” said Carol Stewart, a Clinica Sierra Vista physician who runs a local program overseeing two dozen medical residents in local clinics and at Kern Medical, the county’s public hospital.
Nurses, doctors and other health care staffers work days on end to keep beds staffed and handle the influx of patients.
Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer for Dignity Health’s three local hospitals — Mercy, Mercy Southwest and Bakersfield Memorial — said he’s lost sleep some nights imagining worst-case scenarios in which the hospitals become so inundated with critically ill patients they run out of beds or ventilators and must make the wrenching decisions of who receives care — a nightmare that played out earlier in the pandemic in New York City and Italy.
Close to 500 county residents have died from COVID-19-related causes so far and more than 62,000 people have been infected by the virus. About half of all cases, or 30,000 cases, are current infections, meaning roughly 1 in every 31 county residents currently has COVID-19.
The virus has been unrelenting in its disruptions. During the first surge this summer, Mercy Hospital had to divert ambulance traffic for a time because it was so overwhelmed with patients. Teams of medical personnel were eventually sent in by the state to local hospitals to assist with the heavy patient load. The owners of a local nursing home, Kingston Healthcare Center, placed a late-night panicked phone call to public health officials in the spring saying they were about to run out of nursing staff because so many had fallen ill with the virus. Nearly 200 residents and staff at the 180-bed facility contracted the virus and 19 have died.
That was this past summer. While much was learned from that experience that will help with treating patients and handling the influx this time around, in recent weeks, local hospital officials have anxiously watched as patient loads have crescendoed to a new high. And the situation is expected to worsen in January unless the public heeds the warnings to mask up and not gather during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
If that doesn’t happen, hospital leaders shudder to think what the coming weeks could be like.
“We have to be prepared for the worst,” Dignity Health’s Dr. Kothary said, “and hope for the best.”
LOCAL RESTAURANTS TAKE A HIT
Probably no local industry suffered more prominently during the pandemic than restaurants.
For them it was a year of on-again, off-again operating restrictions and mixed signals as local officials pledged not to enforce limitations originating in Sacramento.
Some operations adapted to state rules by moving outdoors, which required investing in fans and misters in summer. Then as winter drew near, they turned to heaters and propane.
Almost all struggled, with the exception of drive-thrus, and some local favorites went away entirely. The Noriega Hotel said in April it was closing for good because of the pandemic. Downtown, it hit The 18hundred, which closed and was sold — not because of the pandemic, the original owners said, but because of an unrelated family medical matter.
For local restaurants, it was also a time of unprecedented collaboration as restaurant owners shared resources and grew closer together as a community.
One example was a lawsuit filed by a group of nearly three dozen local eateries accusing top state officials of overstepping their authority by imposing unreasonable business restrictions.
SALONS, GYMS ALSO BEAR BRUNT OF CLOSURES
Few if any local businesses were untouched by the pandemic, whether it was because of a switch to working from home or the imposition of new safety measures. But few had it worse than salons and gyms.
Workers and business owners in these industries reeled when the state intervened with new rules or outright operating prohibitions.
Unemployment benefits were hard to come by for self-employed salon workers. Their savings dwindled and they asked landlords for a deal on rent, which some got.
A few salons and barbershops, threatened with having their state licenses suspended, went underground. They gave haircuts in people's dining rooms or behind blacked-out shop windows.
The same day in late August that dozens of salon workers took to Truxtun Avenue in protest, California regulators announced rules would be loosened.
Fitness centers lost virtually all their customers despite a state offer to continue operating outside, which some dismissed as unworkable.
There were holdouts who refused to close, deciding they had socially distanced as much as was necessary. Other gyms closed for good and more than one fitness chain filed for bankruptcy.
EDUCATION UPHEAVAL
As COVID-19 began affecting day-to-day life, educational institutions in Kern County felt a wave of uncertainty coming as they announced school closures.
Local education leaders announced that all county K-12 public schools, preschools and charter schools would be closed temporarily no later than March 18. Initial plans were to reopen no earlier than April 14. Reopening dates continued to be pushed further back, until ultimately the school year ended in a virtual format.
Distance learning posed various problems for teachers, students and parents. Estimates showed that about 40 percent of children fell in the category of being without electronic devices or internet connectivity. School districts were tasked with providing the appropriate technology, such as Chromebooks and internet hot spots, so that students could complete their work.
Child care was another concern for families, especially in households where working from home was not an option. It got to the point where many working parents had to decide whether their career or their child's education was more important. Although students missed out on several big events such as prom and field trips, the Kern High School District decided to end the year with modified commencement ceremonies featuring face masks, social distancing and two guests sitting on the football field with their graduates.
SCHOOLS ATTEMPT TO REOPEN, THEN CLOSE AGAIN
School educators spent this summer cramming for something their careers had never prepared them for: teaching entirely through a computer screen. And when the first day of school began in the fall, students and parents got a crash course (sometimes with literal crashing) in Wi-Fi hot spots, Google Classroom, Zoom and Canvas.
The vast majority of students in Kern County, from kindergarten to graduate level, remained in distance learning the entire fall semester. At the K-12 level, boards and administrators plotted to bring at least some students back on campus, but COVID-19 rates thwarted the full, sustained return many hoped for.
The state waiver process enabled the county to approve 30 private schools and small public school districts to bring back elementary students while the county was in the waning end of the purple tier. When the county entered the red tier, it enabled more ambitious rollout proposals on Oct. 28: Norris and Rosedale Union school districts welcomed back their entire student bodies, and private schools welcomed back middle school and high school students. Many larger districts like Kern High, Bakersfield City, Panama Buena Vista Union and Greenfield Union brought back small groups that needed extra support, like special education students, and foster and homeless students.
But then case rates surged in November. With so many Kern residents in quarantine, every type of school in the county found it hard to stay open and staffed. With a few notable exceptions, most ended the last week of fall semester right where they began: in distance learning.
CHURCHES STRUGGLE TO FIND FOOTING
Churches and freedom of religion have been a point of contention throughout the pandemic. At the outset of the COVID-19 period, they were closed for worship, and only available for virtual services. They then reopened with restrictions and safety measures in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.
But as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, churches have been mostly shuttered — again. Many have made Sunday sermons available online while some have been holding services outdoors. Others, in defiance of the state order, have continued inviting their congregations inside.
“I’ve seen an amazing amount of creativity,” said Angelo Frazier, one of the pastors at RiverLakes Community Church, which has gone back to outdoor and online services. “I’ve talked to a lot of pastors. There’s a tremendous amount of frustration because of the inconsistency. And our leaders, some of them are saying one thing and then doing another.”