20-year-old Tehachapi woman who died in overturned car identified

A 20-year-old Tehachapi woman who died after she lost control and her car overturned was identified by the Kern County coroner’s office as Cindy Rosales.

Rosales died at 3:30 p.m. March 14 on Highway 58, east of Bealville Road.

