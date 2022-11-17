 Skip to main content
20-year-old Delano man dies after colliding into semi-truck

A Delano man died Thursday morning after failing to stop for a stop sign and crashing into another car in Delano, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Allen Jesus Valdez Avalos, 20, was driving a 2006 Honda going east on 9th Avenue and approached Driver Street at an unknown speed, the news release said. Robert Ochoa was driving a 2015 International truck south on Driver Road and approaching 9th Avenue.

