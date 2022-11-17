20-year-old Delano man dies after colliding into semi-truck

A Delano man died Thursday morning after failing to stop for a stop sign and crashing into another car in Delano, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.
Allen Jesus Valdez Avalos, 20, was driving a 2006 Honda going east on 9th Avenue and approached Driver Street at an unknown speed, the news release said. Robert Ochoa was driving a 2015 International truck south on Driver Road and approaching 9th Avenue.
Avalos was identified Thursday by the Kern County coroner's office. He died 5:01 a.m. at the scene, according to the news release.
Avalos didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into the right side of Ochoa’s vehicle, the news release added. Ochoa was going 55 mph, CHP added in the news release.
Ochoa was taken to Adventist Health in Delano with minor injuries, the news release said. Both vehicles had major damage.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident can call CHP at 661-396-6600. The involvement of alcohol or drugs in this collision is still under investigation.