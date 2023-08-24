Understanding the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic depends almost entirely on the data made available. And after nearly two years, death data — at least in Kern County — has become available.
On Thursday the Kern Department of Public Health Services released a long-awaited update on its COVID-19 death data, which breaks down the demographics of the deceased.
In Kern County, as of June 30, 2,654 Kern residents have died as a result of COVID-19. This adds 1,140 people to the count, which was last updated on Sept. 17, 2021.
Not to be confused with Kern’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updates cases on a weekly basis, the demographic data has been paused for years due to complications with the county’s release methods.
According to Paul Rzucidlo, a senior epidemiologist with Kern Public Health, the pause had to do with how the county decides to release death data to the public. In order to follow standards established by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the county had to choose between two methods to release data on COVID-19 deaths to the public — expert determination or safe harbor.
“The county opted to use the ‘expert determination’ method as we were unable to meet the ‘safe harbor’ method’s accumulated maximum point value to allow release,” Michelle Corson, a spokeswoman for Kern Public Health, wrote in an email on Thursday.
Whereas safe harbor releases data on a yearly basis, expert determination can allow for release whenever the newest count reaches the minimum threshold for each demographic category.
“In any one category that gets released there needs to be at least 11 people in that category, to ensure we have that patient privacy,” Rzucidlo said.
Early on in the pandemic, he continued, higher numbers allowed them to release data more frequently. But as deaths waned, so did releases. “One of those categories had a couple people in them and so we weren’t meeting that criteria for a determination to release,” Rzucidlo explained.
Of the 1,140 new deaths added to the count, four fell within the infant to age 17 range.
Even if Public Health were to release other categories and suppress that data, Rzucidlo said that it would only take simple subtraction to potentially violate HIPAA law.
“People could simply do the math,” he said. “You would have had to suppress the next closest age group as well, to prevent the identification of the number that was in there.”
Public Health announced it will change to the “safe harbor” release methods that will allow for the update of death demographic data on an annual basis, regardless of the number of deaths — similar to how the department reports data on diseases like valley fever and HIV.
Other takeaways were made available: Most of the deaths — 1,608 — were of people aged 65 or older. Additionally, 364 people who died were ages 18 to 49, and 678 people were ages 50 to 64.
Just over half were Hispanic, and 35.7% were white. Males account for 60.1%, despite accounting for 50.5% of the population.
While declining in deaths by 3.5%, the 65 and up group is still “very disproportionately affected” as it accounts for 11.6% of Kern’s population, according to 2020 figures by the state’s Department of Finance.
“They represent 60.6% of COVID deaths, which has gone down a little bit, but that’s still way bigger than their portion of the population,” Rzucidlo said.
While making up 5.1% of the county population, African Americans were 5.7% of the deaths, an increase from the previous count of 5.4%.
A significant number of deaths were of people with comorbidities, such as hypertension or diabetes. Only 50 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities, an increase of only five deaths.
“Only five people out of that 1,100 handful didn’t have some sort of underlying condition,” Rzucidlo said. “Those are important risk factors for people to know as they are at the possibility of getting severe disease.”
And while he could not say for certain, Rzucidlo said a full year would need to pass before Public Health can release the next round of demographic data.
This comes over a week after Executive Chief Nursing Officer Mark Gordon, according to the Kern Valley Sun, told the Kern Valley Healthcare District board of directors at their Aug. 10 meeting that cases have risen 2.2%.
“So we're seeing a little bit of a bump,” Gordon said, according to the Kern Valley Sun, adding that these cases are an Omicron variant and have not caused anything beyond flu-like symptoms.