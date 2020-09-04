Two more COVID-19 deaths and 95 new cases were reported in Kern County on Friday morning, bringing the total number of local confirmed cases to nearly 30,000.
Total deaths now stand at 296.
Of the total cases countywide, a little more than 16,000 people have or are presumed to have recovered. Another approximately 13,000 are recovering at home. As of Wednesday, 120 people with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized, with 39 in the ICU.
To view all county data, visit https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
