2 men sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder

A Kern County Superior Court judge sentenced two men to 25 years to life in prison for first-degree murder, among other charges, on Wednesday.
Adam Barness and Manpreet Sidhu were arrested June 18, 2018 after a CHP officer pulled them over for speeding, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Officers ordered the men out of the car, but passenger Elvin Miraflores, the men claimed, was asleep. Officers soon discovered he was dead, and had trauma around his neck, the news release stated.
An autopsy later confirmed the trauma was severe strangulation, which killed Miraflores, according to the DA's office.
Adam Barness’ lawyers attempted to file a motion for a new trial, which was denied, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph A. Kinzel in an email.