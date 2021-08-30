2 men injured in shooting among street racers

A shooting in a group of street racers injured two men Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The BPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of White Lane around 11:36 p.m. One man is in critical condition and another suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to the BPD's news release.
A preliminary investigation revealed an exchange of gunfire; officers found many cartridge casings, according to the news release.
Anyone with information can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.