2 men hospitalized in Buttonwillow crash

The California Highway Patrol released details Friday of a Buttonwillow crash that caused two men to be hospitalized on Jan. 4.
CHP officers went to a collision on 7th Standard Road, east of Wasco Avenue. Eluterio Ramirez was driving east while Michael Todd Jr., 39, was driving west, CHP said in a news release.
Ramirez, 42, made an “unsafe turning movement,” which led his car to drift into Todd’s path, where they collided. The momentum caused Todd to lose control of his car and crash into a high-voltage power pole, CHP added in a news release.
Todd, a Klamath Falls, Ore., resident, suffered major injuries while Ramirez is recovering from moderate injuries.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in this crash, the CHP said.