2 men hospitalized in Buttonwillow crash

The California Highway Patrol released details Friday of a Buttonwillow crash that caused two men to be hospitalized on Jan. 4.

CHP officers went to a collision on 7th Standard Road, east of Wasco Avenue. Eluterio Ramirez was driving east while Michael Todd Jr., 39, was driving west, CHP said in a news release.

