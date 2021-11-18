2 Madera men arrested in connection to 10-car crash

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the 10-car crash on Union Avenue, which left two in the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police officers arrested residents Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, and Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25. BPD’s news release said Jose is believed to have driven the Chevrolet Silverado, which caused the collision.
Jose was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license. Antonio was arrested on suspicion of similar charges.
There is no update for the critically injured woman as of Thursday, the BPD stated.
The crash on Tuesday placed another person in the hospital, and caused pain for three others. Police said the cars were either stopped at a red light, or were slowing down in the 2100 block of Union Avenue. Jose is suspected have crashed into one car, which then led other cars to collide into one each other, the BPD added. Speed is being investigated as a factor.