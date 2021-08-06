2 killed in early morning shooting

Two people were shot and killed early Friday morning at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Grassotti Court.
Officers received reports of shots fired at 4:54 a.m., according to the Bakersfield Police Department. At the apartment complex, officers found a man and a woman who had sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased.
The shooting remains under investigation by Bakersfield police and there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 661-327-7111.