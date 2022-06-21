2 injured in car-to-car shooting in southwest Bakersfield

Two women were injured Monday in a car-to-car shooting in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police responded to the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway at 5:50 p.m. An investigation determined the suspect’s vehicle left the scene, and the victims' vehicle was abandoned, according to a BPD news release.
Two women who had been in the victims' vehicle arrived at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said. It added that an uninvolved person’s vehicle was also struck by gunfire but its occupants were uninjured.
The investigation is ongoing. There was no public suspect information available. Motive, identity of the participants and other circumstances are still being investigated.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.