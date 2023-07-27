Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

Two gang members face multiple life sentences in prison after they were convicted of attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of a perceived gang member and a woman who was an innocent bystander, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

A jury on July 21 and Tuesday convicted Ronald Goosby of several counts including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation, and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with true findings on all alleged gang and firearm enhancements, the DA's office reported.

