The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new coronavirus deaths and 79 new cases Wednesday morning.
There are now a total of 415 deaths and 33,630 confirmed cases since reporting on the virus began in mid-March.
The county reports more than 22,000 people have recovered or are presumed to have recovered from their illness.
The state reports that as of Tuesday 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.