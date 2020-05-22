Kern County has seen two more deaths and another 51 cases of COVID-19, according to updated data Friday morning.
That brings total deaths to 27 and total cases in the county to 1,705 since the first case was reported in mid-March.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents:1,695
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 27
Recovered Residents: 1,151
Number of Negative Tests: 17,337
Number of Pending Tests*: 984
Updated: 5/22/2020 at 10:00 a.m. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
