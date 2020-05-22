Kern County total cases and new cases-13.png

Kern County has seen two more deaths and another 51 cases of COVID-19, according to updated data Friday morning. 

That brings total deaths to 27 and total cases in the county to 1,705 since the first case was reported in mid-March.

