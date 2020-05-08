Two new deaths and 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Kern County Public Health Services Department on Friday morning.
That brings total deaths from the virus to 15 since the first death was reported in late March. Total cases has risen to 1,176, with 706 people recovered, 407 isolated at home and 38 in the hospital, according to the department's data.
