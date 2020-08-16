Two people died and four others were injured when a pickup truck and an SUV collided on northbound Interstate 5 near Highway 166 south at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to a California Highway Patrol incident report, the SUV rolled over on its side into an orchard on the northbound side while the truck rolled back onto its wheels on the southbound side, causing Highway 166 and northbound Interstate 5 traffic to be diverted to Highway 99 until about 6:30 p.m.
Two people traveling in the SUV died at the scene while a third in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with major injuries, CHP reported.
(4) comments
And you wonder why TBC is a second rate backwater paper with no real reporters...just interns who have no idea about local geography...If they get an easy one like this wrong, think about the articles I do not have a clue about and have to depend upon TBC....hahahahahah!
God, this paper is awful at checking the most basic of facts. This accident was closer to Frazier Park than to Buttonwillow!
too funny.....I have no since of direction but one morning after work I offered to help a college kid whose fiancé was a newquad and take him to their totaled vehicle so he could get his shoes........and it was in Buttonwillow.....and I was halfway to Magic Mountain before I realized the terrain didn't look like how I imaged Buttonwillow would look....... she was a pretty young girl………and they were on there way to move their stuff to the dorms up North to start college….she fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the road and overturned the vehicle and crushed her spine…..life is fragile……..
Who writes these stories? I-5 and 166 is no where near Buttonwillow.
