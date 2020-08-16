Two people died and four others were injured when a pickup truck and an SUV collided on northbound Interstate 5 near Highway 166 south at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to a California Highway Patrol incident report, the SUV rolled over on its side into an orchard on the northbound side while the truck rolled back onto its wheels on the southbound side, causing Highway 166 and northbound Interstate 5 traffic to be diverted to Highway 99 until about 6:30 p.m.
Two people traveling in the SUV died at the scene while a third in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with major injuries, CHP reported.
(1) comment
Who writes these stories? I-5 and 166 is no where near Buttonwillow.
