2 bound for trial on vehicular manslaughter charges in Panama Lane crash

A Kern County judge on Tuesday ordered two men to answer to vehicular manslaughter charges and dismissed an accessory charge against a third person after a deadly 2021 crash that police said involved speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Judge Michael Bush dismissed charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for Javontae Murphy and Brian Dickerson in the death of Antwon Jervon Washington, who was killed in the crash. Murphy was also held to answer to a hit-and-run charge resulting in death.

