2 Bakersfield men charged with being felons in possession of firearms

Two Bakersfield men were charged by a federal grand jury in separate indictments with being felons in possession of firearms, according to the United State Department of Justice in a news release.
Duwayne Payton, 25, is a member of the East Side Crips criminal street gang in Bakersfield, according to the DOJ news release. On March 11, 2021, Payton possessed a stolen Glock model 17 nine millimeter handgun. He could not own firearms because he had prior felony convictions from 2014, including first degree burglary and vehicle theft in Bakersfield, according to the DOJ news release.
Sabino Ramos, 45, was driving in Bakersfield on July 8, 2021, when law enforcement officers attempted to stop him and serve an arrest warrant for probation violations, according to the DOJ news release. Ramos tried to run from police officers; a pursuit began. Ramos sped to 90 mph before losing control of his car while exiting Highway 99 from Ming Avenue, according to the news release.
Ramos attempted to run from officers but was eventually detained. He possessed two handguns and approximately 30 rounds of ammunition, according to the news release. The Bakersfield man could not lawfully have firearms because of prior felony convictions, including a 1995 conviction for assault with firearm on a person and a 2017 conviction for possessing controlled substances for sale, according to the news release.
Each man could face a maximum statutory penalty for 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, if convicted.