2 Bakersfield men arrested after reportedly stealing car and leading police on chase

Two Bakersfield men were arrested Wednesday after the suspects reportedly stole a car while burglarizing a business and evaded police during a car chase, the Bakersfield Police Department said.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of New Horizon Boulevard to stop a burglary when suspects hopped into a stolen car and drove away, a news release said. The vehicle was found in the area of Hosking Road and Wolfpack Drive but it didn’t stop when approached by officers and a car chase began, a news release added.