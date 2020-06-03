Bakersfield Police reported two arrests from protests that took place downtown Tuesday night but said the demonstrations were otherwise peaceful.
Will Roman, 20, was arrested for allegedly driving his vehicle into an enclosed area where the demonstration was taking place, however it is not believed he was trying to intimidate protesters.
"Roman drove at high rates of speed without due regard for the safety of the demonstrators, and failed to stop at red lights after fleeing the scene at high rates of speed," said a BPD news release.
Ronnie Oglesby, 40, was arrested after he arrived in the area of the protests in a vehicle recently reported as stolen to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Oglesby was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.
