2 arrests, 4 citations and BPD checkpoint

A Bakersfield Police Department DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Saturday night resulted in the arrest of two drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Additionally, four people were cited for driving while unlicensed. Six vehicles were seized; five of those vehicles were impounded and one was released to a licensed driver, according to police.
The checkpoint, which screened 857 vehicles, took place from 6 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the BPD Traffic Unit, through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.