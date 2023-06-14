Slide Public Safety

Two Bakersfield men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after Kern County Sheriff's deputies said they drove a vehicle at a Meadows Field Airport officer, causing him to be hospitalized. 

Jafet Cortes, 34, and Douglas Hutchison, 32, were both booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in injury, second-degree burglary, having burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and conspiracy, according to the KCSO, in addition to the attempted murder charge. 