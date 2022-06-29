2 arrested in connection to shooting at apartment complex

Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting in an apartment complex, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
Responding officers did not find any victims, but found multiple bullet casings of different calibers after responding at 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lansing Drive.
Multiple men exchanged gunfire during an argument and fled, police said. Police then served a search warrant to an apartment in the 5100 block of Marsha Street and found several firearms, which police said were unlawfully possessed.
Kristi Williams, 23, and Alron Patterson, 22, were arrested in connection to the shooting, prohibited weapons possession and conspiracy.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.