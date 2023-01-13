 Skip to main content
2 arrested in connection to domestic violence at trailer park

Two men were arrested in connection with a domestic violence dispute Friday morning.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Oasis Village trailer park, 1214 South Union Ave. around 8 a.m. and attempted to talk to a man who ran away and barricaded himself inside a trailer, according to a KCSO news release.

