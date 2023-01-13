2 arrested in connection to domestic violence at trailer park

Two men were arrested in connection with a domestic violence dispute Friday morning.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Oasis Village trailer park, 1214 South Union Ave. around 8 a.m. and attempted to talk to a man who ran away and barricaded himself inside a trailer, according to a KCSO news release.
Matthew Difalco, 24, and Bret Reed, 34, were arrested after deputies broke into the trailer to execute a search warrant. Difalco was arrested on suspicion of spousal battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, vandalism and criminal threats. Reed was arrested on suspicion of obstructing and resisting deputies.
Both men weren’t in custody as of 11:37 a.m.