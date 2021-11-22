2 arrested after BPD investigation into 5 carjacking incidents

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of five carjacking offenses last week.
Starting Wednesday, the BPD said it received reports of five such incidents at different times and places in Bakersfield.
Joshua Taylor and Emmanuel Grundy, both 19, are suspected to have approached drivers while they were outside their vehicles, brandished a firearm and then fled in the victims' cars, police said. Police officials said the pair matched the descriptions given by witnesses in a handful of similar incidents, according to a BPD news release.
Police officers found Wednesday one of the stolen vehicles on the 3400 block of Wible Road. Taylor reportedly fled from the vehicle on foot, was caught by officers and then taken into custody. Officers found a loaded handgun in his waistband, according to the news release.
The news release states Grundy was found Thursday in a vehicle reported stolen along the 900 block of Pacheco Road. Grundy did not comply with officers' orders and led them on a short vehicle pursuit, according to officials.
He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a structure at Palla Elementary School. The damaged vehicle then caught fire. No students were present, authorities said.
Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.