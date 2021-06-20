2 adults shot, juvenile hurt in shooting on MLK Boulevard

Two adults were shot and a juvenile was hurt Saturday night in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Bakersfield police.
Officers went to the area at about 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found the three victims had been taken to hospitals by private means.
The adults' gunshot wounds were not life-threatening, BPD said in a news release. The juvenile had a minor hand injury but not a gunshot wound.
Police said there are no suspects, and ask that anyone with information call them.