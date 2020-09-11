Ira Tremaine Stevenson was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred last month at S. Vineland Road and Hermosa Road just east of Bakersfield.
It’s unknown when the 19-year-old Stevenson was killed, according to the Kern County coroner’s office. His body was discovered Aug. 24.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspected homicide, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
(2) comments
TBC reported his man's name back on August 25th. Why do it again?
what a waste...a young man...time is everything.....life ends soon enough....don't let it end prematurely....A body with multiple gunshot wounds was found in a grape vineyard Monday morning, according to sheriff’s officials. The body, identified only as that of a 19-year-old man, was found at 10:47 a.m. in the area of Hermosa and South Vineland roads near Lamont, deputies said. A homicide investigation is ongoing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.