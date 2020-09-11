Slide Public Safety

Ira Tremaine Stevenson was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred last month at S. Vineland Road and Hermosa Road just east of Bakersfield.

It’s unknown when the 19-year-old Stevenson was killed, according to the Kern County coroner’s office. His body was discovered Aug. 24.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspected homicide, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

(2) comments

All Star
All Star

TBC reported his man's name back on August 25th. Why do it again?

Masked 2020
Masked 2020

what a waste...a young man...time is everything.....life ends soon enough....don't let it end prematurely....A body with multiple gunshot wounds was found in a grape vineyard Monday morning, according to sheriff’s officials. The body, identified only as that of a 19-year-old man, was found at 10:47 a.m. in the area of Hermosa and South Vineland roads near Lamont, deputies said. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

