Another 18 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus were reported Wednesday morning by the Kern County Public Health Service Department, bringing the county's official total to 542.
One of the new cases was reported in a non-resident of the county who was here when diagnosed with the virus.
Of those cases, 39 were in hospitals, with 18 in intensive care units as of Monday, according to state data hospitalization data, and at least 113 have recovered.
East Bakersfield has seen its cases skyrocket in the past week. Since Sunday, cases have increased 50 percent, from 177 to 267 cases by Wednesday morning.
Throughout the county, 7,360 tests for COVID-19 have been done, with 2,824 pending results as of Wednesday morning.
(1) comment
"Primarily Democrat states are socially distancing to a much greater degree than predominantly Republican states. The social distancing metric is based on Unacast’s social distancing scoreboard and political affiliation is based on data from the Pew Research Center."
This shouldn't be surprising. Republicans live in an alternate universe. Electing Trump proved that.
Republicans have been killing Americans for years with their economic and environmental policies. Now, they are literally the walking dead, spreading death with their breath!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.