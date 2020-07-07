Kern County Public Health Services reported 174 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Tuesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 5,553 cases, with 84 total deaths.
The update marks the seventh time in eight days the county has reported more than 100 new cases in a day, a significant increase from the daily numbers a few weeks ago. County officials have speculated the surge could be coming from individuals coming into contact with people from outside their household.
The California Department of Public Health reports that as of Tuesday, Kern County is out of compliance with state guidelines that allow the county to continue with a phase reopening. The county is meeting all but one requirements, hospitalizations.
Over the last three days, CDPH reports Kern County hospitals have experienced about a 21 percent increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The state says the increase must be less than 10 percent.
