Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a man that occurred New Year's Eve in south Bakersfield.
According to a BPD news release, the male juvenile was arrested in Palmdale on Thursday afternoon in the 5700 block of Lighthouse Lane.
He was booked into the Kern County Juvenile Hall for the suspected homicide of 18-year-old Emmanuel Alfaro Arechiga, BPD said.
The shooting death occurred the morning of Dec. 31.
According to a BPD report, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Echo Avenue at 9:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located Arechiga dead at the scene.
According to a BPD investigation, the victim was shot in the 2800 block of Morin Court and then drove to Echo Avenue, located just south of Valley Plaza mall, where an 18-year-old woman called police.
BPD asks anyone with further information to call 327-7111.