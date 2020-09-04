A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night after fleeing from officers and discarding a loaded unregistered firearm, police reported.
The boy ran away from Bakersfield Police officers who responded to a report of a large group loitering in the 800 block of East California Avenue just before 11:30 p.m, police said.
He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Kern County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of gang participation and firearms charges.
(1) comment
If you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.
