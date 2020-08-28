Another 17 COVID-19-related deaths and 107 new cases were reported Friday morning by the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
The new deaths happened as far back as June 23. County officials have said the time it takes to process death cases accounts for some of the delays in reporting them.
That brings total deaths in Kern to 273 and total cases to 28,961.
About one-third of those cases, or just more than 11,000, have recovered from the illness, the county's data shows. A downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations has continued. As of Wednesday, 140 people with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized in Kern, with 50 of those patients in the ICU, according to the latest data from the California Department of Public Health.
More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than died in World War I. And more than double the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War. 182,000. There's a word for that massive loss of life: unacceptable. The majority of Republicans, 63% say it's ok they died. Only 10% of Democrats. Republicans, what has happened to your himanity? You were enraged when 3,000 Americans died on 9/11. When did you lose your compassion for your fellow Americans?
My himanity! Oh, the himanity!
death by Covid is not quick and painless....its a weeks long struggle to survive before it sets you free
I was going to respond with some witty, clever post - but decided it's not worth. You can't argue with a sick mind, so why try?
