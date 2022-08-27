 Skip to main content
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

Excavator + trash being lifted.

City code enforcement officers gather trash into an excavator from an encampment Aug. 12 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A mattress with a hole, jeans, a bike tire and a Modelo beer cardboard box stick out amid the debris. 

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash.

Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.

