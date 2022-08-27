17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash.
Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Nearly 250 vehicles streamed into Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and on Panorama Drive, to drop off items filling seven open-top dumpsters. More than 13,600 pounds of trash was collected at the Sports Village and another 3,760 pounds was collected at the Panorama site.
The events funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure have collected more than 140,000 pounds of trash this year.
