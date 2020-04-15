A 16-year-old victim was identified in a fatal shooting in Delano on April 7.
Abraham Ali Romero was shot in the throat at the 700 block of Anita Lane, according to a Kern County Coroner’s Office news release. He was taken to Kern Medical Center where he later died.
Romero’s death has been ruled a homicide, the release stated.
