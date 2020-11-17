The Bakersfield Police department is asking for help looking for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Nov. 11.
Kailer Afusia, 16, was last seen in the 1400 block of Stockton Street at 1:10 p.m. He's considered at risk because he has no history of running away, police said.
Afusia is described as a white boy of 5'10", 378 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a multicolored "champion" jacket, black cargo shorts and black "Airforce One" shoes.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.