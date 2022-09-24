 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15th annual Walk for Peace a mixture of joy and sorrow, hope and despair

The wall of faces set up in front of the Wendale Davis Foundation on Chester Avenue was papered with the snapshots and portraits of hundreds who have been lost to senseless violence in Bakersfield and surrounding communities over the years.

"My oldest brother is on this wall," said Latonya Perry.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget