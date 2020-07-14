The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 158 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.
The county has now recorded 6,769 coronavirus cases since the first was announced March 13. There have been 98 virus-related deaths during that time, according to county data.
The county says over 4,300 individuals have recovered from the virus locally.
According to state data, there are 238 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Kern County hospitals with 57 of them in the ICU.
