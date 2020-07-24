A 15-year-old was shot in southeast Bakersfield on Friday morning, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
BPD said the juvenile was traveling in a car in the 10 block of Wilson Road when another vehicle pulled alongside and shot at the car, hitting the teen.
The juvenile was taken to a local hospital at around 12:47 a.m. and is in stable condition, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
It's 10 o'clock. Do you know where your kids are?
