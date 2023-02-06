 Skip to main content
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release.

Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and didn’t stop at a stop sign on Alta Vista Drive, the CHP wrote. He drove directly into Donald Justus Olsson’s car, a news release said.

