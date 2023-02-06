15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release.
Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and didn’t stop at a stop sign on Alta Vista Drive, the CHP wrote. He drove directly into Donald Justus Olsson’s car, a news release said.
Olsson, 80, didn’t have time to react and his car rolled over while coming to rest against a house.
The 15-year-old boy, a passenger in Leal's car, died at the scene, CHP wrote. Olsson had minor injuries and was taken to Kern Medical. The boy's identity has not been released.
Leal showed “signs and symptoms of intoxication” and was arrested for numerous charges, CHP wrote. Leal wasn’t in custody as of 10:22 a.m. Monday but suffered major injuries, the CHP added.