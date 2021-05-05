15-year-old arrested in Delano on suspected firearm, ammunition charges

Kern County probation officers arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in Delano on Monday on suspected firearm and ammunition-related charges.
According to a news release from the Kern County Probation Department, officers conducted a search on April 28 in the 100 block of Glenwood Street.
During the search, they located a .40 caliber Glock handgun which appeared to have been modified to allow it to fire fully automatic, multiple live rounds of ammunition, and several high-capacity magazines, the news release stated.
The suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, was not present during the investigation, according to the news release. He was located at his residence on Monday at 7 a.m., however, and was arrested.